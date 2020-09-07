Jen Selter Shows Off Her Chiselled Abs In Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short video clip in which she flaunted her chiselled abs while giving her fans some workout ideas.

In the clip, she had a mauve yoga mat laid out on the ground in front of a large floor-to-ceiling window with a breathtaking view. The sun shone through the large window, filling the space with natural light.

Jen showed off her incredible figure in a pale pink workout set that highlighted her enviable physique. The sports bra she wore had a v-neck neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and also had a cut-out detail between her breasts that flashed a bit of extra skin. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and her toned arms were on full display as well as her chiselled abs.

She paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings in the same pastel hue, and the waistband came to just above her belly button, still leaving most of her stomach exposed.

The fabric of her bottoms clung to her sculpted thighs and calves, showing off her incredible legs. She finished off the look with a pair of pink sneakers with dark gray detailing.

Jen had her long brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail that kept her silky tresses out of her face, and she laid out on the yoga mat as she did a few exercises targeting the abdominals. She went through a few different moves, including one where she isolated each leg and lifted it carefully while keeping her core tensed. She also did the standard crunch, a sit-up, and a move that targeted the obliques.

Jen kept her focus on the workout in the video, performing each move methodically. She gave her followers a bit more information in the caption, directing them to a link in her Instagram bio where they could find more workouts, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 15,500 likes as well as 181 comments within 19 hours.

“LOVE the outfit!” one fan wrote.

“Your body is perfect,” another follower added.

“The queen,” a third fan remarked, including two flame emoji and three flexing bicep emoji in her comment.

“Earned those beautiful abs,” another commented, complimenting her sculpted physique.

Jen loves to show off her incredible figure in athletic gear. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen rocked a bright orange sports bra and leggings as she got her sweat on in what looked like the same space as her most recent update.