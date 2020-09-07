Louisa Johnson Poses In String Turquoise Bikini In Front Of Stunning Sunset By The Sea

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to share a number of new pics of herself while on vacation. The X Factor winner has been regularly updating fans with content while she has been overseas and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

You can view her latest post here.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a string turquoise bikini top that was made out of material that had a shimmery effect all over. The garment that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach was paired with matching bottoms. Johnson accessorized herself with a number of bracelets, rings, and a couple of necklaces, one of which featured a large crystal rock pendant attached. She styled her long wavy blond hair down and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to eight images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was captured in front of a beautiful sunset by the sea. She was snapped from the thighs-up with her legs slightly parted. Johnson flashed her pearly whites and showed off her golden smile. She raised both hands to her bikini top and pushed her locks over to one side.

In the next slide, Johnson was photographed from the neck down. The singer was stood on a boat and had wrapped the bottom half of her body with a white skirt that she tied around her waist. The attire featured a slit on the right side, which helped showcase her leg.

In the sixth frame, Johnson was caught throwing up a peace sign from behind while being sat on the edge of the boat. She tilted her head back and displayed her side profile. Johnson looked to be living her best life during the golden hour.

“The ocean is everything I want to be, beautiful, mysterious, wild and free in my own words everything is so f*cked up right now, I feel like everyone is a big ball of anger??! take time for yourself and do what makes you happy. No pressure no stress. [bye] to anyone that says otherwise. Sending endless amounts of good energy,” she captioned her upload.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Queen of matching jewelry to bathing suit,” one user wrote.

“You look so happy darling. Gorgeous in every way,” another person shared, adding numerous heart emoji.

“That smile.. exudes the life inside you.. self care is really important at this time,” remarked a third fan.

“You are actually a real life mermaid,” a fourth admirer commented.