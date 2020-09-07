Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Smoking Hot In Tie-Dye Bikini & Bucket Hat

Model Alessandra Ambrosio appeared to be enjoying the summer temperatures in her latest social media share. On Monday, she heated up Instagram with a series of pictures that featured her flaunting her seemingly flawless figure in a bikini while standing outside.

Alessandra’s’s bikini was white with a faded pink tie-dye pattern. The top had triangle-shaped cups that showed off a good deal of her chest. A loop tied into a bow at the front just below her breasts called attention to her chiseled abs. She also sported a white coverup, which she wore open in the front and loosely around her shoulders. She completed her look with a beige bucket hat that featured long chin straps adorned with seashells.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore her hair down around her shoulders. For accessories, she wore layered bracelets, a dainty necklace and dangle earrings. She also sported a pale polish on her nails.

The post consisted of three pictures that captured her from the front. The snaps were cropped above her hips, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage and flat abs. Alessandra was standing on a lawn with large, tropical trees in the background.

In the first image, Alessandra tilted her head and smiled at the camera while she held a small flower up to the side of her cheek. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while holding her other hand near her shoulder. The pose showed off her amazingly flat tummy as well as the sexy curve of her hip.

Alessandra had a little fun in the second and third pictures. In the second snap, she pulled the brim of the hat over one of her eyes while making a face for the camera. She blew a kiss at the camera in the third picture.

The model kept the caption simple, leaving only a few emoji.

Her fans seemed to enjoy the post, as it racked up more than 113,000 likes within 12 hours of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of admirers took a moment to give the post some love.

“You are the most beautiful woman on this planet,” one fan commented.

“You are very beautiful,” a second second Instagram user echoed.

“This is called beauty,” quipped a third follower.

“Looking gorgeous & fabulous as always, Alessandra,” a fourth comment read.

Alessandra has shared plenty of updates that show her flaunting her curves in skimpy swimwear. Not too long ago, she thrilled her online audience when shared an update that saw her going topless while getting wet in a pair of bikini bottoms.