Chloe Saxon Slays In A Minuscule Pink Bikini That Can Barely Contain Her Curves

Buxom bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 827,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a hot pink ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She stood on a patio area that was bordered by thigh-high gray concrete sides that appeared to contain planters filled with lush hot pink flowers. The sky above was a pale shade of blue that transitioned into soft yellow and orange hues towards the horizon, casting a breathtaking glow over the entire landscape.

Chloe’s curves were on full display in her simple yet sexy bikini top, which featured two triangular cups that covered barely anything at all. The garment was crafted from a hot pink snakeskin-print fabric with thin straps that stretched around her neck and across her chest and back. The bikini top showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as side boob and underboob as her ample assets struggled to remain in the swimwear.

She paired the top with what looked like matching bottoms, which likewise had very little fabric and thin straps that stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style of the bottoms accentuated her voluptuous curves, and also highlighted her slim waist.

Chloe layered a pair of unique semi-sheer pants over the garment, and they had a high waist and extra fabric along the sides. The garment clung to her toned thighs, and though her pants were colorful, they were sheer enough to show off the swimsuit bottoms she had underneath as well as the tattoo on her leg.

Chloe added a delicate necklace and a pair of small hoop earrings. Her brunette locks cascaded down her chest and back as she gazed off into the distance.

For the second snap, she angled her body slightly and turned her gaze towards the camera, posing flirtatiously as she flaunted her physique.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 3,800 likes and 81 comments within one hour of going live.

“Wowzers!” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji and a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another added simply.

“You are just amazing,” a third follower commented.

“Super stunning,” another remarked, including a string of emoji to accentuate her compliment.

Chloe has been spending some time on vacation in Turkey recently, and she has taken her followers along with her by sharing plenty of smoking-hot updates. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posed in a revealing black dress that had a plunging neckline and scandalously high-cut slits on both sides.