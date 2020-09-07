Lauren Dascalo Concocts Lemon Water While Rocking Bright Yellow Bikini In Sultry Video

Lauren Dascalo brightened up her Instagram feed over the weekend with a sultry video on her feed. In the clip, the model sported a bright yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves as she made a pitcher of lemon water.

The video showed Lauren posing by an outdoor blue tile bar. On the countertop sat a bucket, the clear pitcher, a few lemons and a small bottle of Bang Energy drink. In the distance, a yard filled with trees was visible. It looked like a beautiful day to be outside with a refreshing beverage.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a sheer mesh stripe lining the trim. Thin strings tied around her neck and back. The minuscule cups barely fit over her chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out, as well as a bit of sideboob.

Lauren’s six-pack abs were on show between the top and a cheeky high-cut bikini bottom with double mesh straps. The front rested low on the babe’s waist to display her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. Her pert booty and lean legs were perfectly framed.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with some dainty hoop earrings. She styled her hair down in loose waves as a gentle breeze blew the locks away from her face.

The video opened with Lauren leaning on the counter and pushing her booty outward. She tugged at her straps playfully. At one point, the model pulled at the space between her bra’s cups. She pushed one hip out to the side in a way that further flaunted her figure. Later on, she was captured sitting on the counter with the sliced lemons, preparing to drop them into the pitcher. All the while, Lauren maintained a sultry stare at the camera.

The clip received more than 121,000 views and just over 140 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

“You are always a dream in bikini and your smile is a highlight,” one fan said.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” another user added.

“Such a gorgeous smile,” a third person wrote.

“What a babe,” a fourth person said.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, she wore a white two-piece that showed off her muscles, which her followers loved.