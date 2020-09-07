Reese Witherspoon Is Stylish In Checkerboard Shirt & Straw Hat For Outdoor Arts & Crafts Project

Reese Witherspoon was stylish in a checkerboard print shirt and a straw hat for an outdoor arts and crafts project with her son Tennessee. The Oscar-winning actress shared the photo to show her 24 million followers a fun activity she participated in this weekend.

In the photo, Reese and Tennessee sat together at a wooden table. The two appeared to paint a wooden airplane. The vehicle’s front was red, and its back was a bright orange-yellow hue. The two worked alongside one another on several pieces of newspaper to keep the table clear from spills. An assortment of brushes was also visible.

The two appeared quite serious as they added color to the flyer.

Reese is also a mother to two children with first husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava and son Deacon.

Reese’s blond hair was worn loosely. She topped her tresses with a straw hat that featured a wide brim to protect her face from the sun.

She wore a black-and-white checkerboard design shirt. This featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline. The trim was black around the neckline and the wrists, which the actress pushed up in the shot. She paired that with dark shorts. Her legs were tanned by the summer sun.

Tennessee, who will turn 8 years old at the end of this month, was tanned as well. He wore a simple white T-shirt. His blond hair appeared to be freshly cut close to his scalp.

Together, the two sat underneath an enclave of trees. Sunlight filtered through the branches, and in spots, it hit the ground. Green grass dominated the area.

A cement birdbath was visible to the right of the young boy’s head. Beyond the actress, a black wrought iron gate was seen in the distance.

Reese’s fans enjoyed a closer look at how she spends her time with her family. They liked the photograph over 43,000 times and counting thus far.

“I love how the plane touches everything BUT the newspaper,” joked one follower.

“Your technique is everything. I love how you spend time doing things with your younger son that he enjoys doing,” remarked a second fan.

“Well done. You don’t know how difficult it is to build and paint a model of anything until you do it,” explained a third Instagram user of the project.

“You’re such a great mum! Sending lots of love and light towards both you and your family,” wrote a fourth fan.