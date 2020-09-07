Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Vulnerable Steffy Tells Finn About The Source Of Her Pain

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 8 dish that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will start down a slippery slope when she tells Dr. John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) everything that she has been dealing with. Initially, she may not be focused on gaining his sympathy, but she definitely wins his support as he realizes that she has a lot on her shoulders.

Steffy Reveals Everything

In a particularly vulnerable moment, Steffy lowers her guard, per SheKnows Soaps. Finn has just refused her request for more prescription painkillers and she feels lost. She doesn’t know how she’s going to cope without the pills that she’s come to rely on.

So, the mother-of-one opens up to perhaps the only person whom she can confide in. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she tells Finn everything that has been happening in her life. The doctor will listen patiently as she shares how she lost Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and how she’s now a single mom. She fills him in that she adopted a daughter who turned out to be Hope and Liam’s girl, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and how she was taken away.

Steffy also needs Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). The little girl means everything to her and she feels particularly vulnerable when she wants to spend time with her dad and Hope. She doesn’t want to be replaced in her daughter’s life and it devastates her that she cannot be there for her as much as she wants to be.

By the end of their conversation, Finn will know that Steffy is not only dealing with an injury. She has a complicated family history and personal circumstances that weigh heavily on her. Added to these stressors, are the physical injuries she sustained in the motorcycle collision.

Finn Recognizes The Signs

The B&B promo shows that Finn believes that Steffy may be addicted to the drugs and tells her that he wants her to “fully understand” what is happening to her. He thinks that she is using the medication to deal with her other problems.

The physician encourages his patient to dig deep so that she can overcome this hurdle in her life.

“You’re strong and you are a fighter, that is what’s going to get you through this.”

Finn also previously told her that she could call him any time. As seen in the image above, he told her that he was there for her if she needed him.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Steffy will recognize that she has a friend in Finn. However, she may also inadvertently be using the classic tactics of a seasoned addict. By playing on his sympathies, Steffy ensures that she can keep him close. She knows he has access to the pills she so desperately craves. But for now, she’s willing to push aside her need for the medication and to work on their budding friendship.