Jade Grobler Flaunts Flawless Physique In Red Bikini: ‘Just Chilling’

Jade Grobler thrilled her 1 million followers on Instagram with her new saucy share. In the most recent upload, the Aussie model rocked a skimpy red two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her ample assets and flawless figure.

Jade sported a red ruched bandeau bikini top that showed off her voluptuous cleavage with its plunging neckline. It is also important to note that the garment was cut so small that it barely contained her shapely breasts. As it was strapless, the piece sat so low on her chest.

The bottoms that the influencer wore were just as revealing. The swimwear had double straps as its waistband that clung high to her waist. It had high leg cuts that helped highlight her curvy hips. It was also pretty low-cut that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

In the image, Jade was snapped in her sexy ensemble, sitting on the edge of a small round tub. She placed both of her hands on the flat surface and tilted her head to the side. The babe looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze and a bright smile. The photographer used flash in the snap, which made her flawless tanned complexion look shiny. Some viewers gushed over her skin, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

From the view, it looked like she was indoors with the tub situated near glass windows. The view outside showed some lush greenery, which gave the picture some tropical vibes.

The blond bombshell wore her long hair down in a side part. She let its long strands hung over her shoulder and down her back. She sported a string necklace with a turtle pendant and matching string bracelet, aside from her belly button ring.

Jade matched the snapshot with a short caption. The new upload racked up over 29,100 likes and more than 420 comments in less than 24 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans from all over the globe took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them expressed their admiration over her beauty and body. Several other social media followers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“You have such amazing beauty, and your skin is just too clear! I am so jealous. I wish I am as flawless as you,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“For me, you are a very beautiful woman, and you are perfect. You are everything I seek,” wrote another follower.

“You are so hot. I am in love with you, and I believe that you are a true GODDESS,” added a third fan.