Bruce Williamson Dead, Former Temptations Singer Dies From COVID-19 At Age 50

Bruce Williamson, who had been the lead singer of R&B group The Temptations since 2006, has passed away at the age of 50 from COVID-19, TMZ reported.

His Son Wrote A Heartwarming Eulogy

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON,” he wrote.

He Was Not An Original Member Of The Temptations

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Temptations, one of the biggest and longest-lasting R&B groups in music history, with a string of hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” formed in 1960 — a full ten years before Williamson was even born.

A decade later, while the Motown group was making its name in the annals of music, Bruce was born in Compton, and grew up on gospel music.

He would later tell Las Vegas Black Image that his mother raised him with a view towards steering him into a life in the ministry.

By 2007, the band that he would eventually join had gone through multiple lineup changes, including the role of lead singer. When G.C. Cameron, who was the lead singer at the time, left to pursue a solo career, the band looked to Williamson, who had been on the band’s radar for years, and who previously had been performing in a funk tribute/cover band in Las Vegas.

Williamson claimed that Temptations member Ron Tyson had “groomed” him for a decade to take over as the band’s lead singer, even though original member Otis Williams initially opposed him because he was “too young and too big.”

“[My manager] first introduced me to Ron Tyson of the Temptations, and described me as ‘the greatest singer he has ever heard.’ Ron took the time to hear me sing, started to groom me and tried for a decade to get me into the Temptations.”

His First Gig With The Band Was Rough

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Williamson described his first live performance after joining the band: at an unidentified millionaire’s private party, performing on a makeshift stage set up on the patron’s tennis court.

“There was a limited amount of room on the stage, and I could not play to the crowd as Otis wanted me to. So when we got off the stage, Otis was saying, ‘You have to work the crowd,'” he said.

After listening to his boss’ criticism, at the next concert, Williamson had more room to move about, and took the opportunity to take Otis’ advice. It worked: “the crowd went wild,” Williamson said, and it was “smooth sailing” for the remainder of his career with the group.

He Was With The Band For A Few Years

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Williamson left the group in 2015, according to The Funk and Soul Revue.

Though he was only with The Temptations for a comparatively small portion of their decades-long career, Williamson was part of the group for two albums, Back to the Front and Still Here, as well as multiple concert tours, TV appearances, and even a visit to George W. Bush’s White House.