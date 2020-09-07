Salma Hayek, 54, Undresses For The Camera & Reveals A Tiny Black Bikini For Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Salma Hayek recently celebrated her 54th birthday, but her scorching Instagram page proves that she can still look smoking hot in a bikini. The actress shared two videos to her feed on Monday and so far, the upload has earned nothing but praise from her 15 million-plus fans.

The September 7 update included a seconds-long clip that captured Salma taking off her clothes for the camera. In the caption of the post, she hashtagged the name “Valeria Golino,” to indicate that the director took the video. She also complimented her artistic friend on his talent.

Salma stood in front of a beautifully tiled wall that was decorated with orange and black flowers as she took off a black dress to reveal the barely there bikini underneath. The actress rocked a swimsuit that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The set included a tiny top with a tight band that wrapped around her ribs. It had thick straps that showed off her fit arms and shoulders and a deep, scooping neckline that left her ample bust on display and her decolletage bare. The suit also included a set of strings that tied under her bust, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets.

The matching bottoms were just as revealing. The garment’s waistband was worn a few inches below her navel, flaunting her trim abs and hourglass curves. The piece also had high-rise sides that were tied in bows around her hips, which showcased her tiny midsection. Salma’s legs were only partially visible because of the way that the video was cropped, but her audience seemed pleased with the view they received.

Salma pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high bun and shielded her eyes from the sun with a chic pair of sunglasses. The second clip in the deck captured Salma with a smile on her face as she waved a balloon in front of her face.

The actress’s fans went wild for the sultry new upload, as evidenced by the fact that it amassed 147,000 likes and 500-plus comments within two hours.

“Salma you are so beautiful, kind and hot at the same time. God bless you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of emoji.

“I just watched your movie, Bandidas yesterday for the first time and I LOVED IT SO MUCH!!! Its now one of my favorite movies,” a second social media user wrote.

“The most beautiful vision I have ever seen,” another Instagrammer added.