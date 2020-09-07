Derek Hough Pranks Mom Marianne & Pushes Her Into A Pool In Hilarious Video Clip

Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough pranked his mother Marianne in a hilarious video clip on Instagram. In a post shared with his 2.7 million followers, the dancer and actor found a way to tackle the hot weather by giving his mother a good-natured shove into a nearby pool. Later, he followed her into the water by jumping in himself.

The video clip began with mother and son posing for a photograph. Derek quickly segued into a sweet spin across the grass with his mother, who was once a ballroom dancer herself.

The mother of Derek, Julianne, Katherine, Marabeth, and Sharee wore a lovely brown-and-tan patterned long summer dress. It featured elbow-length sleeves and a tiered bottom. Her blond hair was tied behind her head. She wore large earrings in a circle shape that dangled from her earlobes.

Derek wore a tan fitted T-shirt. He wore brown shorts and a coordinating baseball cap that covered his blond hair.

Mother and son stood together in front of the pool. A stunning vista was seen behind the twosome. The backyard area featured lush greenery, a thick lawn, and what appeared to be blue skies, puffy clouds, and a mountain range in the distance.

The two clasped hands and pulled each other close together. Derek then spun his mother close to his body. As he spun her out, he gently pushed her into the pool. The video was edited to make Marianne’s fall into the pool appear to be in slow motion. She managed to hold her nose and close her eyes as she fell behind first into the water.

Derek laughed and turned to the camera with a huge, satisfied grin on his face.

He then jumped in the pool after his good-natured mom, who laughed at his antics.

Julianne felt terribly for her mother in a comment she added to the share. She followed up her statement with three laughing and crying emoji.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, husband of Derek’s former Dancing with the Stars fellow pro Allison Holker, music mogul Scooter Braun, World of Dance host Scott Evans, choreographer Kyle Hanagami, E! News host Jason Kennedy, and Derek’s longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert all commented on the stunt.

“I don’t know whether to laugh, or say a prayer for you,” remarked one fan.

“And this is why you’re the only boy,” wrote a second follower.

“Nope, I wouldn’t be alive to even post it…Just the thought of it my mom woulda killed me lol,” joked a third Instagram user of the innocent prank and Marianne’s response to it.

“You definitely need to be sent to your room after that stunt,” corrected a fourth fan.