Cindy Prado Sips Wine On The Beach, Rocks Minuscule Bikini & Fishnet Skirt: ‘Life Is Good’

Cindy Prado is living her best life this Labor Day Weekend. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share a few photos from her St. Barths getaway, in which she sipped wine on a beach and sported a barely-there cream-colored bikini with a fishnet skirt. Her ensemble left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The shoot captured Cindy standing on what looked to be a hill leading down to a somewhat crowded beach. The teal waters could be seen rolling onto the shore in gentle waves. Another grassy mountain was visible on the other side. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Cindy and highlighted her tan skin.

Cindy’s look featured a silky demi-cut bra with strings loosely tied on the front. The ruched and low-cut neckline did little to cover her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. Additionally, the top rode up slightly at one point to reveal underboob.

Cindy’s flat tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her curvy shape.

A black fishnet skirt adorned with pearls and a fringe trim was wrapped around her hips. The fabric appeared to have an asymmetrical cut with a high slit on one side that exposed her lean leg.

Cindy finished the ensemble with a dramatic statement necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her luscious hair was styled down in beachy waves.

In the first image, Cindy faced the camera as a breeze blew through her locks. She held her wine glass in one hand and playfully tugged at her top’s string to expose even more cleavage. The hottie closed her eyes and smiled.

The second shot captured Cindy turned to the side with her back arched and booty popped. The skirt pressed against her derriere. She looked off into the distance with a thoughtful gaze.

The third photo showed the model with her legs slightly crossed and her arms raised, which caused her bra to lift.

The post received more than 10,000 likes and just over 140 comments in under an hour as fans praised Cindy.

“Most beautiful girl on Instagram,” one fan said.

“Hell yes! You look amazing in every pic! Absolutely beautiful,” another user added.

Cindy has been very active on her account this weekend. She shared multiple posts, including one that showed her rocking a tight coral two-piece.