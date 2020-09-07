Corrie Yee Showcases Smoking-Hot Bikini Body & Sun-Kissed Skin While Posing Poolside

Model Corrie Yee knows how to make a bikini look good. Over the past several months, she has heated up her Instagram page with snapshots that show her rocking dozens of swimsuits. On Monday, she thrilled her online audience with yet another update that saw her rocking a bejeweled two-piece number.

Corrie’s bathing suit was white and it featured iridescent jewels on the shoulder and side snaps. The top featured triangle-shaped cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were a low-rise style that gave her opportunity to show off her taut abdomen.

The post was geotagged in Miami, Florida, and it consisted of two snapshots that captured Corrie posing beside a swimming pool.

Both of the pictures were smilier in the they showed Corrie as she lied on her side near the edge of the pool. Brilliant blue water and grayish tiles served as a backdrop for her body. The contrast made her bronze skin pop.

Corrie’s hair spilled out on the tiles beneath her head, and she wore a bold white polish on her nails.

The first photo showed a close angle of Corrie. She posed with her arms above her head and her legs crossed — a stance that showcased her hourglass figure. The stance also put her cleavage on full display. A small tattoo on her lower abdomen peeked out from behind her bottoms. Her eyes were closed and she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Corrie struck another sexy pose in the second image, which caught all of her body from farther away. Her arms were still over her head and her eyes were closed. The model bent one knee and pointed her toe, showing off the curve of her hips as well as her long, lean legs. With her back arched, she flaunted her trim midsection.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the swimsuit as well as the photographer.

Her fans had plenty to say about the sultry pictures.

“You are a work of art,” one admirer commented.

“I have run out of words to describe you! Beautiful and Gorgeous just don’t seem to cut it!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You drive me crazy with your beauty,” a third follower added.

“i think god took his own sweet time to create such a beautiful women like u,” quipped a fourth fan.

Corrie does seem to have a body that was made to model swimsuits. Not too long ago, the brunette beauty put it on display when she shared a series of photos that featured her rocking an orange bikini.