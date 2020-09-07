Demi Rose Covers Her Scantily-Clad Body With A Book In Sultry Garden Snaps

Instagram sensation Demi Rose Mawby tantalized her legion of fans with a pair of sultry garden photos this morning, putting on a seductive display as she snuggled with a book in the shade. The 25-year-old appeared to be on a chaise lounge chair, sitting with her legs folded in front of her body in a tempting pose. She held an open copy of Maya Boyd’s Ibiza Bohemia in her arms, the massive volume covering up almost the entirety of her buxom figure. All that remained visible past the large covers was her ample décolletage, along with her slender arms and curvy thighs, which the half-body shots teased rather than showcased.

The English beauty seemed engrossed in her reading in the first snap, her semi-transparent sunglasses revealing that her gaze was fixed on the pages before her eyes. The shades matched the color of her chestnut-brown tresses, sporting chic wayfarer-style frames that flattered her beautiful facial features. Her lips were slightly parted in concentration, giving her extra sex appeal.

Demi struck a more enticing pose for the second shot, letting her sunglasses coquettishly slide down the bridge of her nose as she tilted her head to the side. She shot a provocative stare at the camera, leading one follower to comment that they didn’t mind Demi covering up her body because “all I need to see is those eyes.”

Others were less thrilled with the voluminous tome obstructing the view of her sizzling curves, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts on the matter.

“That book covers all the art of your body,” wrote one person.

“I dare you to drop that book… triple dog dare you!!” said another Instagram user, adding an eyes emoji for emphasis.

Demi rocked a skimpy black outfit that left plenty of toned skin on display. Although the pose made it difficult to tell what exactly she was wearing, fans could notice the low-cut neckline that exposed a serious amount of cleavage. A delicate scalloped trim called even more attention to her busty curves, concentrating all of the attention on her chest. The look included thin straps that had slid off of her shoulders, adding to her allure. The ensemble was complete with what appeared to be high-cut bottoms, which teased a glimpse of her round hip.

The British bombshell wore her hair down and parted to the side. Her long locks brushed over her shoulder, further drawing the eye to her generous décolletage. Followers also remarked her glowing tan, which the hot-pink covers seemed to emphasize. The lush garden made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, showing rich plants, towering tress, and luxuriant hanging vines draped over a stone brick wall.

According to the caption, the photos were taken at the Hacienda Na Xamena hotel in Ibiza. Demi credited photographer Loan Love for the splendid shots, tagging the artist’s professional page, Lolo Creativ. The stunner penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing that she was living her best life. She added a yellow heart that seemed to mirror the font on her volume, inspiring her audience to flood the comments section of her post with hearts.

As expected, the double update was an instant hit with her devoted Instagram followers, garnering more than 114,200 likes in the first hour of going live on the platform. Admirers also left 805 comments on her photos, complimenting her smoldering look.

“HOLY,” Abigail Ratchford wrote in all caps, leaving a raising-hands and fire emoji.