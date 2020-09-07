Ana Cheri Showcases Toned Curves In Skintight Activewear

Ana Cheri looked sporty and stylish in black activewear as she showed off her toned curves in a post to Instagram on Sunday night.

The fitness guru posed on a white box in a fitness studio for the photo as the large windows behind her flooded the scene with natural light. She wore tight monochrome cycling shorts that featured a quirky scribbled pattern. The stretchy material rose up to her waist and covered her shapely upper thighs, but the shorts were more than short enough to show off her tanned and toned pins in the shot.

Ana teamed the shorts with a cropped black top with a low curving neckline that put her voluminous cleavage center stage. The form-fitting garment was short enough to show a thin strip of tanned skin below the seam. The social media star covered the top with a cropped jacket that she left unzipped to show off her ample assets. The jacket featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline which included a stiff, upturned collar that rose to just underneath the influencer’s chin. She completed the look with monochrome sneakers and short socks, which revealed a tattoo on the inside of her calf.

As Ana sat upright on the cube, she placed one hand on her waist, accentuating her trim body, and left the other hand on her right thigh. She cocked her head slightly to the side as she gazed at the camera with a slight smile playing at her lips, and lifted her left leg up to rest her foot against the box. Ana showed she meant business in the gym as she wore her brown hair in a no-nonsense high ponytail, although she kept her side fringe loose to give the shot a slightly glamorous edge.

In the caption, Ana revealed that she would be performing a live workout the following morning, and invited her fans to join her.

A number of the social media star’s 12.5 million followers visited the comments section to share their thoughts on the upload.

“Thanx for sharing with the World what has made you so Amazingly Beautiful, I hope you keep on getting even more Gorgeous!!!,” said one enthralled fan.

“Very pretty looking good!!!!,” commented another.

“SMOKING HOT IN BLACK LOOK SPECTACULAR YOU GODDESS ANA!,” enthused a third admirer.

Ana’s latest post came on the same day that the influencer revealed she had spent the weekend in her house due to hot weather and the coronavirus pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a revealing white floral top that showcased her cleavage as she confessed she’d spent the weekend inside. You can see the post here.