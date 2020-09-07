Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Pushes A Lawnmower In Daisy Dukes, Swimsuit, And High Heels

Holly joked that she was doing 'actual labor' on Labor Day.

On Labor Day, Holly Sonders delighted her Instagram followers by treating them to a video that showed her laboring hard in a yard. The fitness model was filmed rocking a sexy outfit while pretending to operate a red push lawnmower.

The 33-year-old former Fox Sports host looked like she got a bit of a workout by pushing the mower around a tiny lawn in the front yard of a house. A few of Holly’s followers asked her if the patch of bright green grass was fake, and she confirmed that it was.

She visibly struggled to turn the heavy machine when she reached one of the yard’s rounded edges. Otherwise, she made doing lawn work in a pair of clear high heels look easy.

Holly’s footwear elongated her muscular legs, which were on full display. She rocked a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that hugged the round contours of her shapely derriere. The cutoffs’ frayed hems hit right below the lower curve of her peachy backside. She left the shorts’ button fly completely undone and folded the sides of the open front down. This provided a peek at the lower half of the shiny swimsuit that she also wore.

The skintight bathing suit had a daring cut with high leg openings that bared skin well above her hip bones. The garment also had a scooped back and a low front that revealed plenty of Holly’s ample cleavage. The bathing suit was constructed out of a shimmery stretch fabric. The material appeared to be iridescent with colors that shifted between pink and yellow as she moved.

Holly completed her sultry summer look with a pair of massive hoop earrings and shield sunglasses with flat gradient lenses. Her tan skin glistened underneath the bright sunlight as she sashayed across the artificial turf, and her brunette hair also swayed behind her. Her voluminous tresses fell down to the small of her back in a cascade of glossy waves.

Photographer Tay Price followed Holly with a camera. Someone else could be heard laughing from behind the second camera that was being used to film the behind-the-scenes footage.

Holly revealed that she was shooting more footage for Fitness Gurls. A previous shoot for the magazine saw her flaunting her physique in a neon orange bikini as she posed inside an unfinished room full of construction equipment and drywall pieces.

Holly’s latest video received a lot of love from her amused followers, many of whom joked that they would love to hire her to mow their lawns. One fan complimented the flirty move that she made at the end of the clip.

“Lol that leg kick at the end is everything,” the comment read.

“Almost hurt myself,” Holly confessed.