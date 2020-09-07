Rita Ora Looks Stunning In Short, Low-Cut Plaid Dress

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former America’s Next Top Model judge is known for making an effort when it comes to her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent ensemble.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a light blue and dark red plaid dress that was very low-cut at the front and had mid-length sleeves. The garment that displayed her decolletage was also very short in length and fell above her upper thigh. Ora sat on a coat that was also featured a plaid pattern. She opted for long white socks and rocked long acrylic nails. Ora accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, a gold watch, rings, and hoop earrings. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a side fringe.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was captured sitting down in a car. The entertainer leaned forward and appeared to be flicking her hair while gazing over to the right.

In the next slide, she crossed her legs over and rested one hand under her chin. Ora stared directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the third pic, which was blurry, she had just whipped her hair over her shoulder. Despite the photograph not being focused, Ora still looked fierce.

In the fourth and final frame, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was caught flashing a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where they all took place.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 310,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“You are absolutely stunning babe,” one user wrote.

“Okay I’ll say it again and I’m gonna keep saying it… you are a literal Goddess!!!” another person shared.

“Wow stunning, natural beauty god blessed u,” remarked a third fan.

“”Hey Google, what’s the definition of perfect?” Google – “Rita Ora”,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled Thomas Sabo’s new jewelry collection in a low-cut black cardigan. Ora paired her attire with light blue jeans that had a rip on one leg. She sported her wavy locks down with a middle part and decorated herself with numerous bits of jewelry.