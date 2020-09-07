Larsa Pippen Looks Stunning As She Goes On An Evening Walk

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, a stunning snap taken while she was out on an evening walk, as the caption of her post indicated. She wore a casual yet sexy ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing for the occasion, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. Larsa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the items.

On top, she wore a cropped beige sweatshirt. The garment had an oversized fit with fabric that draped over Larsa’s sculpted figure, and ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving some of her stomach exposed.

She paired the sweatshirt with high-waisted black pants. The waistband of her bottoms came to her belly button, and the material stretched over her voluptuous hips and thighs, clinging to her curves. They had a slightly looser fit over her shins and calves, and ended just above her black-and-white sneakers. Her shoes were from the brand Off-White, who she tagged.

Larsa added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of stud earrings and a small Louis Vuitton bag that she carried in one hand. Her hair was styled in tousled waves that had some serious texture, and pulled away from her face in a half-up style that allowed her flawless features to shine.

Larsa held her designer bag in one hand and with the other, played with her silky tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera. She stood on a paved path surrounded on either side by greenery, and the path was lined with street lights that illuminated the scene. Fans could tell that it was the evening by the darkness of the sky, and Larsa appeared to be enjoying the late night adventure.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 15,800 likes within 21 hours of going live. It also received 203 comments from her audience within the same time span.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“We can take night walks anywhere you would like baby,” another follower added, referencing Larsa’s caption.

“Always perfect,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“Even at night you shine,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared a snap in which she rocked a bold zebra-print jumpsuit that accentuated her hourglass figure without clinging too tightly to her curves. She accessorized with a structured black bag and a hint of sparkle as she posed on a stairwell, looking absolutely flawless.