‘Dancing With The Stars’ Contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s ‘Excited’ About New Host Tyra Banks

The former 'Bachelorette' star loves the new host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe said she is excited about the changes for the show’s 29th season.

The former Bachelorette star was the first person announced as a contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition — and she was the only celeb named for Season 29 before the surprising firing of longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last month.

In a Q&A on her Instagram story, Kaitlyn answered several questions about her upcoming stint in the ballroom. The reality star dished about her journey so far and also gave her thoughts on the casting shakeup that has longtime fans of the show still buzzing.

Kaitlyn first told fans that her mystery partner is an “amazing dancer,” and that she likes to unwind after rehearsals with her boyfriend Jason Tartick and some ramen with a glass of wine from her own Spade & Sparrows wine line. Kaitlyn also revealed that her “dream” song to dance to is the 2000 song “I Hope You Dance” By Lee Ann Womack. She added that the hardest part about competing on the show is having to dance in heels.

The Bachelorette beauty was then asked if she has met new Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks and what her thoughts are on the hosting change.

“I have a very funny story about this that will come out on my podcast on Thursday,” Kaitlyn said. “But I’m excited about it. I love the old hosts and I love their new host.”

The ABC alum laughed nervously and said ‘Oh God” as she teased the story about the supermodel that she will share with her listeners later this week.

Kaitlyn’s sweet comment about Tyra comes amid fan backlash over the blindside firing of Tom and Erin. The former co-hosts have both been vocal about the fact that they were surprised to find out that they were being let go as Season 29 was getting ready to roll. On social media, viewers have been brutal, with many threatening to boycott the series that has been airing non-stop for nearly 15 years if the OG hosts aren’t brought back.

While longtime viewers may need time to warm up to the changes, Tyra is getting plenty of support from the Dancing With the Stars pro dancers and contestants such as Kaitlyn. Actor Jesse Metcalfe also recently said that he thinks the America’s Next Top Model alum will be a great addition to DWTS, and he described her as a “powerhouse.”