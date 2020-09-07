Fans Flip Out Over Sweet Pic Of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi And Son Angelo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi kissed son Angelo in an adorable seaside pic. The little boy was cradled in his mother’s arms as Nicole planted a kiss atop his head.

In the snap, Nicole wore a blue bathing suit top that encircled her neck. She had a blue baseball cap atop her head. Her tresses were pulled back into a loose ponytail. She wore a lacy black cover-up over her swimsuit. Her body was tanned and toned. On her left shoulder, several stars were tattooed.

Angelo, 1, looked directly at the camera and laughed at the display of affection from his mom. He wore a blue Speedo life vest and a diaper.

The two were seated on the clan’s boat for a day of fun on the water.

In the caption of the share. Nicole called the baby by his nickname “Squishy.”

Angelo is the third of Nicole’s three children with husband Jionni LaValle. His older brother and sister are Lorenzo, 8, and Giovanna, 5. The family recently purchased a house in the Toms River section of New Jersey. She featured the waterfront home on her Instagram feed and in several of her stories where the former reality star and her clan were seen as they enjoyed summer fun in their backyard.

Fans of the reality television star flipped out over her latest share. They posted their feelings regarding the new photograph in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Why do they grow up so fast? My one-year-old is growing by the second,” wrote one fan.

“Have a wonderful long weekend with your beautiful family,” explained a second Instagram user.

“Now that’s a meatball!!!” remarked a third social media user.

“Safety first! Totally love the life jacket!” wrote a fourth follower.

Nicole left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the end of Season 3 to spend more time with her children and to grow her retail business The Snooki Shop. Its only brick-and-mortar store is located in Madison, New Jersey.

During a recent photo upload of Nicole and the baby, seen here, the reality star revealed in the comments section of the share that she might not be done having children.

When a fan positively commented on her parenting skills, Nicole shared the stunning news. She responded that she definitely wouldn’t mind one more child in a few years. She then said she would have to convince her husband of her plans. The MTV celebrity replied that she always said she wanted four kids and that four was her “lucky number.”