Vegan Model Anais Zanotti Flaunts Incredible Curves In A Fighting Cage

Vegan model Anais Zanotti stunned in a skimpy outfit that she recently shared on Instagram. She wore a sports bra and short shorts that clung to her incredible figure. Her fans flocked to see the three images that she posted over the weekend.

The fitness maven inspired many of her followers with a pep talk. In her caption, she encouraged them to start their week strong without any excuses. She said that they should put themselves first before even beginning their day, stating that they would be able to operate better this way. She then asked her fans to detail how they started their days in the comments section.

The French-born model wore a deep pink sports bra with red straps. The scooped neckline provided a generous view of her ample cleavage and bronzed décolletage. It also exposed her broad shoulders and defined arms. The bra could have doubled as an athletic wear crop top.

Anais’ shorts were skimpy and black. The tiny bottoms hugged her curvaceous booty and strong, muscular thighs. The high-cut high-waist pants were on-trend thanks to the cute black bows at her hips. She put her insane abs on center stage by baring her ripped stomach muscles and minuscule waist in the series of pictures.

The certified trainer rocked black-and-mustard knee-high socks and boxing gloves to complete her look. Anais styled her hair in a side-part and her long brown hair fell behind her back and shoulders gracefully.

The social media star showed that she meant business by posing in an enclosed fighting cage. The black and red equipment, fluorescent lights, and steel structures added to the industrial feel of the photos.

In the first pic, Anais stood in a typical three-quarter pose with her hips and right angles to her body. She raised her ankle to draw attention to her leg and let her arms fall to the side. She looked at the camera with narrowed eyes while slightly tilting her face forward.

Anais stood in profile in the following snap. She locked her eyes on the lens while looking over her shoulder. The image showed the full length of the model’s amazing body.

In the final photo, Anais adopted a fighter’s stance. She protected her face with her gloved fists as she faced the lens. She wore a no-nonsense facial expression as she prepared for her next move.

Anais has a growing fan base of over 525,000 admirers. This particular image sparked a fierce frenzy as many people liked the snap or told the influencer what they thought of the pics.

“Look amazing Anais, super fit, very strong, you go girl, always beautiful,” one fan raved.

“Babe you are on fire,” another said and followed the comment with flame emoji.

A third Instagram user replied to Anais’ question and told her how they started their day.

“So gorgeous! I always eat breakfast to start my day!” they said.