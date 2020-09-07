Hailee Steinfeld Rocks A Blue Bikini In Sizzling Mirror Selfie

Hailee Steinfeld is getting some big attention for her latest revealing social media post, with the actress showing off her bikini body to her 13.1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old actress posted the racy shot in the early morning hours on Monday, showing off her tiny blue swimsuit in a mirror selfie. The picture showed Steinfeld holding a cellphone up to her face to snap the picture, with pink nail polish on her fingers that loosely held the phone. The phone obscured much of her face, while her long dark and wavy hair fell to the side.

The snap was taken in a full-length mirror, showing Steinfeld from the thighs up with just a portion of her arm out of the camera’s view. It was not clear where the snap had been taken, but Steinfeld’s hair appeared to have been wet, suggesting she may have taken a dip to cool off. The singer has shared other shots from her home in Southern California, which is in the midst of a record-breaking heat wave where temperatures soared into triple digits in some places.

The picture showed off Steinfeld’s washboard abs and well-toned arms, helping the image to go viral. It racked up more than 780,000 likes in just a few hours, attracting plenty of gushing comments from fans and famous friends alike.

“Hottest woman alive,” one fan wrote.

“OH MY GOD UR SO GORGEOUS WTH,” wrote another.

“YOU. ARE. PERFECT,” added another.

The post earned plenty of attention beyond Instagram as well, with many sharing the image on other social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Many of those sharing the blue swimsuit shot had compliments on Steinfeld’s incredible physique, and fans of the actress and singer would already know a bit of the work that goes into looking so good. Steinfeld has shared some pictures of her workouts, including a recent Instagram post in which she posed on a weight bench and told followers that her “home workouts are on another level now.”

Steinfeld is no stranger to attracting viral attention for her bikini shots. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of revealing images back in April from a trip to the beach with her dog. The photo showed the “Let Me Go” singer taking a walk in the sand while wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt, though she lifted the shirt to show off her bikini top and well-sculpted stomach.