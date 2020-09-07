Kindly Myers Showcases Enviable Derrière In Striped Thong Bikini In Flirty Snap

Playboy model Kindly Myers has kept her 2 million Instagram followers entertained throughout the summer with dozens of pictures that feature her showing off her bombshell body in racy outfits. On Monday, she continued this trend by sharing a photo that saw her flaunting her derrière in a striped thong bikini.

Kindly’s post was geotagged in Phoenix, Arizona. She stood outside near a swimming pool. A green lawn dotted with trees was blurred in the distance.

The photo captured the blond beauty from behind at a slight side angle. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a flirty smile with her hand next to her face. With one leg slightly forward, she showed off her booty and shapely thighs. The pose also put her flat abs on display.

Because of the angle, not much of her swimsuit was visible. The being said, the number featured blue, orange and brown fabric. The only thing that could be seen of the top was the straps that wrapped around her back and a tiny peek of one of the cups. The straps — tied into loopy bow — called attention to her lower back. The bottoms were skimpy, showing off most of her pert booty. A tattoo on her side called attention to her trim midsection. Her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless in the light.

Kindly wore her blond tresses in waves that cascaded down her back. She sported a pair of reflective sunglasses on the top of her head.

In the caption, she mentioned the holiday. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Dozens of her followers approved of the sexy look, and had plenty to say about it.

“Glad I wasn’t driving when I looked at this pic,” joked one Instagram user.

“You are always beautiful and wonderful,” a second comment read.

“I am now!!!!! You are ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” a third admirer wrote in reference to her caption.

“Gorgeous as always,” added a fourth fan.

Many fans seemed to be at a loss for words and simply left an array of emoji that included heart-eyes and flames.

Kindly seems to know just what her followers like to see, and most of the time, that involves showing off plenty of skin. Recently, she thrilled them when she shared a snap that featured her rocking a snakeskin bathing suit while she posed in a swimming pool. Last month, she heated things up when she uploaded a video that showed her getting wet while sporting a tiny two-piece swimsuit.