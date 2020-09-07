Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Insane Curves In Black & Silver Bikini, Sheer Skirt

Gizele Oliveira gave fans a somewhat rare glimpse of her killer body in a minuscule bikini in her latest Instagram share over the weekend. The Brazilian model posted a series of mirror selfies and a video in which she rocked a tiny two-piece that left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

Gizele’s look included a black triangle-shaped top with a thick, glittery silver trim. Thin strings around her neck and back. The low-cut cups pushed her ample cleavage up and out.

The model’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a U-shaped bottom in matching colors. the front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips to expose her lean legs.

Gizele covered the bottom with a black high-waisted skirt in a sheer asymmetrical material. The waistband reached her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. One side was open and held together only with a large black ring.

Gizele styled her brown hair down in loose waves.

The photos showed Gizele posing in what looked to be a bathroom in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. A silver bar could be seen on the cream-colored wall behind her. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also included a photo of a tall palm tree on a partly cloudy day.

In the first image, Gizele posed sideways and arched her back. She placed a hand on her waist and pushed her booty out as she stared at the camera. Another shot showed her pulling the skirt up to expose more of her bikini bottom.

The video zoomed in on Gizele’s body and featured a filter that made the silver trim sparkle. The babe seductively ran a hand up her body, pulling the sarong up. She bent one knee and pushed out her derriere.

The post garnered more than 19,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Gizele’s fans. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Both you and the scenery look great,” one fan said.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” another user added with red hearts.

“Such a babe,” a third person wrote.

Gizele always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post, the hottie rocked a cheeky rainbow-colored swimsuit that showcased her backside, which her followers loved.