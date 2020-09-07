Ana Cheri Sizzles In Revealing Floral Top As She Complains About Heat

Ana Cheri put her ample assets on display in a pretty, low-cut top for a selfie she posted to Instagram during a weekend spent confined to the house, due to hot weather and the coronavirus pandemic.

The influencer wore a pretty white top, which was dotted with a cute floral design, for the smoking hot photo. The top featured a low, square-cut neckline, which gave followers a hearty glimpse of Ana’s phenomenal cleavage, as well as two thick shoulder straps. Its ruched design meant the material stretched over the influencer’s chest, which emphasized her jaw-dropping curves, while the pale color complemented her tanned skin.

Ana wore her light brown shoulder-length hair down and styled into loose, voluminous curls for the glamorous photo. She appeared to be sat at the top of a staircase, as a black banister and white wooden railings were visible in the background. Some white bedding was draped over the banister behind her. The social media star appeared to be cross-legged in the picture, with a section of her tanned leg visible in the bottom left of the shot. She leant forward slightly and cocked her head to the right as her arms rested in her lap. A small smile played on her full lips as she gazed directly into the camera.

In the caption, the influencer passed on her well wishes to her fans, and explained that she had been housebound over the weekend due to hot weather as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

A select number of Ana’s 12.5 million followers headed over to the comments section underneath the image to share their thoughts on the racy shot.

“Such a beauty inside & out!!,” wrote one admirer, who added two pink heart emoji to their words.

“Hi….Yours is an immense Beauty,” added another, alongside a string of heart emoji.

“Whatta babe!,” contributed a third fan, next to a heart eye emoji.

While Ana showed off a significant amount of cleavage in the upload, she has been known to post even racier shots to her social media channels in the past. As The Inquisitr reported, the model recently enjoyed a trip to Mexico, where she treated followers to a oiled-up shot of her toned bikini body. In the Instagram post — which can be seen here — Ana wore a tangerine two-piece that perfectly showed off her chiseled abs. The social media star posed with one hand entwined in her dark curly hair and the other pinching at her high-rise bikini bottoms. She completed the look with large hoop earrings.