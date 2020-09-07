‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Ridge & Bill Come Face-To-Face In Fierce Confrontation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 8 hint that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will finally come face-to-face with the person he despises. After previously running away from the situation, the dressmaker will confront the man whom he blames for ripping his family apart.

Ridge Blasts Dollar Bill On B&B

Ridge has a bone to pick with the media mogul. Not only did he kiss Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) the evening before his son’s wedding, but he recently also declared his love to her. He is irate because Bill only thinks about himself and doesn’t care who he hurts in the process.

Brooke’s Stallion can’t even defend himself because Ridge eavesdropped on the conversation in question. He heard how Bill made the moves on Brooke and bashed him when he thought that he was not around.

The dressmaker finds the businessman media tycoon despicable because he crossed the line again. He has broken Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) heart countless times by fooling around with her sister. As seen in the below image, she recently broke up with the mogul.

Bill professes to be a family man but he only wants to get into Brooke’s pants. Now, Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will pay for his father’s philandering ways because he won’t grow up in a stable family environment.

Bill Laughs At The Accusations

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Bill will find Ridge’s accusations laughable. How dare the designer accuse him of cheating when he has certainly done the same thing? After all, Ridge is married to Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) but wanted to get back together with Brooke.

Dollar Bill thinks that Ridge doesn’t have a valid reason for blasting him. He had no business going back to his ex when he was now the husband of a former Las Vegas showgirl. He will remind the dressmaker that he took off with Shauna and made his decision when he filed the divorce papers. Brooke is a single woman and he has more right to be with her than Ridge.

The businessman also feels that Brooke can do far better than the designer. In the past, he has been very vocal about Ridge always disappointing her and choosing his children over the relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will vow to treat Brooke better than her ex-husband ever did.

As if there isn’t enough bad blood between Ridge and Bill, it appears as if they will take their rivalry to the next level. It has been two years since the designer pushed the tycoon off the balcony and Bill swore that he was a changed man. However, it seems as if the old Bill may be back.