Jem Wolfie Looks Hot In A High & Flirty Ponytail As She Poses In A 2020 Range Rover For Double-Photo Update

Another new day, another hot snapshot for influencer Jem Wolfie. The Australian model looked both beautiful and comfy in the latest addition to her popular social media page that was shared on Monday, September 7.

The post consisted of two new images that saw the model posed in a car. In the first shot captured Wolfie in the backseat of a 2020 Range Rover, as she noted in the caption of the update. The car was black with matching features, and it boasted black rims and tires to match. She placed one foot on the ground and had the opposite rested on the open door of the vehicle. Jem gazed into the camera with an alluring stare while cocking her head slightly. She appeared to be ready to run a few errands and slipped into a comfy outfit that showcased her curves perfectly.

The beauty looked picture-perfect in a white crew neck sweatshirt. The garment featured long sleeves that were loose on her arms and chest. The bottom of the piece hit near her waistband, and fabric bunched up around her trim midsection.

Jem teamed the simple top with a pair of classic joggers that were made of the same color and fabric. The garment was relatively tight on her thighs while the bottom portion was loose around her calves. They also featured elastic near Jem’s ankles, which drew even more attention to her flawless legs. Jem completed her look with crisp, white sneakers that had both lace-up and velcro security.

The model grabbed her sky-high ponytail with her left hand and draped the opposite hand across her knee.

In the second photo in the series, Jem exited the vehicle and struck a pose outside. She leaned both arms on the hood of the car and popped her booty out toward the camera. Jem was clad in the same outfit as the first image, and she appeared to be in the middle of a movement as her ponytail flung in the opposite direction of her body.

Fans seemed impressed by Jem’s most recent social media share, and they did not shy away from expressing their love in the comments section of the update.

“Such a charming picture. You the best person,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look amazing!” a second social media user raved.

“Prettiest mami in the world!!!” one more raved with the addition of a few heart-eyed emoji.

“You are very pretty and attractive,” a fourth Instagrammer pointed out.