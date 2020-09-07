Mark Ballas Holds Back Tears As He Performs A Carpenters Song To Honor Mom Shirley On Her 60th Birthday

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas held back tears as he performed a sweet song by The Carpenters to honor his mother Shirley on her 60th birthday. He sang the tune “We’ve Only Just Begun” alongside wife BC Jean and revealed in the caption the significance of his musical selection and why the couple made the intimate clip.

The video which can be seen here appeared to be taken in a bathroom in the couple’s home. They were seated in front of a tiled bathtub and wall. A green plant was seen on the rim of the bathing area behind them.

Mark showed raw emotion as he and his wife traded verses of the number, made famous by the brother and sister singing duo Richard and Karen Carpenter in 1970.

Mark wore his dark, curly tresses pulled back away from his face in a ponytail. He donned a black, long-sleeved shirt and torn jeans.

His wife of three years, BC, donned a black and white striped shirt and black pants, She sported dark-rimmed glasses, and her blond hair was pulled back loosely away from her face.

In the caption of the share, Mark wished Shirley a happy 60th birthday. He explained how his mom would sing the aforementioned song to him when he was a baby. He revealed how he could not get through the intro without bursting into tears but managed to hold it together for the final video clip posted to Instagram.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Mark called his mom his “best friend” and an “astounding mother.” Mark shared his sadness that he could not share his mom’s special day with her but promised they would reunite soon.

In the comments section of the post, Shirley responded to the tribute by claiming Mark and BC’s version made her day and sent chills down her spine. She thanked them for their rendition of the special tune.

Two of Mark’s former Dancing with the Stars pro pals commented on the clip. Emma Slater and Pasha Pashkov also shared their love for the personal gift.

Fans and followers of Mark’s responded positively to the sentimental share.

“This is absolutely beautiful!!! Wow, this cover. Happy birthday, moms!” wrote one fan, who followed their statement with a series of three red emoji hearts.

“That was so beautiful, your rendition is so sweet. Happy day Mrs. Ballas!” commented a second follower.

“So sweet and such a lovely song. Congrats to your mum,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I love the idea that you both used music as a way to convey your emotion towards your mother. That type of gift is something money just cannot buy,” explained a fourth fan.