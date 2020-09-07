Rita Ora Models Jewelry In Low-Cut Black Cardigan

Rita Ora took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans with a number of photos of herself. The British celebrity modeled some jewelry from the new Thomas Sabo Magic Garden Snake Collection and opted for a comfy ensemble while doing so.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a black cardigan, which was low-cut. Ora didn’t wear any other visible clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with light blue jeans that featured a rip going down the leg. Ora styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and rocked acrylic nails for the occasion. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her fingers and hand. Ora accessorized herself with a number of rings, necklaces, small earrings, and bracelets.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was snapped sitting down with her knee raised. Ora linked both arms together and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she was captured leaning forward with her left hand touching the side of her face. Ora showcased the rings on both hands and gazed in front of her with a fierce look.

In the fourth frame, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress tilted her head down and displayed a hint of her profile.

Ora informed her fans that these snapshots were part of a paid partnership with Thomas Sabo. She also credited the photographer, Ronan Park, taking the pics.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 218,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“Still the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life. Fantastic music!” one user wrote.

“OH MY GOD THIS WOMAN,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Okay I’ll say it again and I’m gonna keep saying it… you are a literal Goddess!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!!!! I’m loving these pics of you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled in a sparkly crop top that featured one thin strap on the left side while in Capri, Italy, for the UNICEF gala. Ora paired the outfit with a matching, high-waisted floor-length skirt that covered her feet. She sported her blond hair up and performed at the ceremony.