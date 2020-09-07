Abby Dowse Tugs On The ‘Tiny Strings’ Of Her Bottoms In Steamy Bikini Close-Up

On Sunday, Abby Dowse thrilled Instagram followers with a close-up view of the killer curves, sharing a steamy bikini shot that was cropped to only capture her hourglass frame. The Aussie smokeshow showed off her toned body in a revealing string two-piece from Fashion Nova, teasing fans as she tugged on the thin, spaghetti straps of her bottoms.

The ruched number tied on the sides with large, loopy bows that came up above Abby’s hips, accentuating her sculpted waist as they draped down her curves. The bombshell pulled on both strings, delicately clasping the bows in between her flawlessly manicured fingers. The pose highlighted her chiseled midriff, while also allowing her to showcase the shiny rings and dainty bracelets that adorned her hands. Likewise, her slender hips and thighs were also on display, thanks to the swimsuit’s insane high cut.

The minuscule bottoms had a small, scooped front that only covered what was necessary. The item dipped well below her belly button, completely baring her tummy and revealing her sexy tan lines. The plunging waistline was matched by the low cut of her top, which featured small triangular cups that were spaced wide apart. The daring look exposed the entirety of her cleavage, while also flashing a tantalizing amount of sideboob. The bathing suit was complete with a tiny string going across the chest line and thin shoulder straps that framed her décolletage. A set of layered pendant necklaces further lured the gaze to her chest, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her voluptuous assets.

The picture cut off at the mid-thigh and saw the 30-year-old standing with her legs spread and her hip cocked. Abby posed against a simple white backdrop that kept all of the focus on her skimpy swimwear. Her head was cropped out of the frame, which only showed a glimpse of her lips. The neon-yellow bikini emphasized her deep, bronzed tan, calling even more attention to her fit physique. Her golden tresses brushed down her back and over her shoulder in messy waves, adding to her sultry vibe.

As expected, the upload was a major hit with Abby’s online admirers, garnering close to 27,500 likes and nearly 600 comments overnight. Fans seemed to go crazy over the smoking-hot look, leaving plenty of gushing messages for the sizzling blonde. Fellow models also flocked to the comments section to compliment Abby’s seductive pool item.

“So fire bby,” wrote Lauren Dascalo, adding a heart-eyes and fire emoji for emphasis.

“That tannnn,” commented Laura Amy, ending with two fire emoji.

Dasha Mart and Eriana Blanco each chimed in with three heart eyes.

“Tan life must be great,” penned Skye Wheatley.

Abby’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty to say about the scorching look as well.

“Sweet like chocolate,” one person described her flawless suntan, building on the stunner’s choice of emoji from her caption. “Abby that bikini on your perfect body,” continued the message.

On Monday morning, the blond beauty followed up with a booty-centered photo of herself rocking the neon swimsuit poolside, giving fans a back view of the barely-fitting number.