‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: ‘You Think I’m Addicted?’ Steffy Spews

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video for the week of September 7 promise drama as Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) drug addiction storyline heats up. The Forrester co-CEO has become dependent on her prescription painkillers and she’s spiraling out of control.

Finn Worries About Steffy

Steffy has been on prescription drugs since her accident. Although she was hesitant to use them at first, it has become painfully obvious that she now needs the pills to cope with her discomfort. She recently asked her physician for another refill, and he refused her request. He did not want her to go down that “slippery slope.”

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Steffy will be stunned. As seen in the promo, she realizes that he may have his own reasons for not renewing her script.

“You think I’m addicted?” she challenges Finn.

“I’m just worried about you,” he replies.

B&B fans will remember that before refusing her request, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had updated Finn on Steffy’s health. She said that her sister wife wasn’t getting better and that they were worried about her. She alerted Finn that his patient was in trouble.

The physician then suggested that they run more tests on Steffy to see if they had previously missed something. But she refused. He wanted to find the source of her pain, but Steffy had had enough of the hospital.

Think Steffy may have a problem? ???? Tune in to #BoldandBeautiful to see what happens next. B&B is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/vd5fAxcQaN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2020

Finn Encourages His Patient

The Bold and the Beautiful promo tease that Finn will encourage his patient. She feels horrible after he tells her that he cannot give her a refill. He believes that she should have adjusted to over-the-counter pills by this stage and should no longer need the strong medication.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Steffy making a final appeal to the doctor, but he will remain firm. He points out that she’s tough and has the determination to deal with her situation.

“You are strong and you are a fighter, that is what’s going to get you through this,” Finn praises her.

However, she doesn’t see how she will be able to cope without the drugs.

“The only thing that gives me relief are the meds,” Steffy begs.

Finn knows the signs of addiction even though Steffy may be unfamiliar with them. He recognizes that she’s already showing symptoms of being too dependent on the drugs that were meant to help her.

“I want you to fully understand what’s happening to you,” Finn explains. He goes on to explain how her body is now craving the prescription pills. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will tell her that she’s not alone and that she can count on him for support.