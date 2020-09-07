Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Ample Assets In Skintight Jeans & Snug Top

Popular influencer Anastasiya Kvitko is known by her 11.5 million Instagram followers for showcasing her incredibly curvy figure in a variety of outfits. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a sizzling snapshot the saw her flaunting her world-famous derrière in a pair of skin tight jeans while sporting a formfitting top.

Anastasiya’s faded pants featured a skinny fit and a mid-rise waist, accentuating her amazing curves. Pockets on the back drew the eye to her booty. She paired them with an off-white blouse that had long puffy sleeves. The bodice of she shirt was ruched, which showed off her tiny midsection. The top was also fitted, hugging her ample chest.

The brunette beauty wore her hair parted off-center and styled straight. For accessories, she wore a silver watch with a black band. She completed her outfit with a bight blue handbag.

Anastasiya was outside posing near a gray wall when the photo was taken. Part of a bamboo fence was visible on one side of the wall.

The photo captured Anastasiya from behind at a slight side angle. She stood with her back arched as she turned toward the lens and looked at something behind her with a pleasant expression on her face. She held one hand near her chin while her other arm was at her side. With her legs slightly parted, she showcased her backside and shapely thighs.

In the post, she mentioned a new app she was using.

The post proved to be a smash hit among her followers, with more than 30,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of the photo being shared online.

Over 500 of her admirers left comments, with many of them raving over how hot she looked.

“Very beautiful Outfit. You look very good. The jeans and blouse suit you very well,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Dammmmmm baby u wearing the hell out of those jeans,” a second follower quipped.

“What better way to start this week? You are beautiful at any angle my queen,” gushed a third fan.

“I would follow you to the end of the world baby, you are the most beautiful in the world,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Anastasiya certainly knows how work the camera. With pictures and videos that show her flaunting her bombshell curves, she also knows how to get the attention of her online audience. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her showing off her massive cleavage in a top that had a plunging neckline.