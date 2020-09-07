Hilde Osland Shows Off Major Cleavage & Displays Incredible Curves In Skintight Miniskirt For Mirror Selfie

Norwegian model Hilde Osland treated her fans to an eye-popping view of her phenomenal curves on Monday morning as she started her week with a sizzling post uploaded to Instagram.

The blond bombshell wore a beige two-piece ensemble that perfectly showed off her toned body in the stunning snap. Her curves were barely contained in a cropped top that featured long sleeves, a low neckline, and delicate frilly detailing down the front. While the top tied in the middle, Hilde had chosen to only loosely fasten the strings, which gave followers an eyeful of the model’s voluptuous cleavage. She teamed the racy top with a formfitting miniskirt in a matching beige hue that skimmed her tanned upper thighs.

Hilde stood back on her right foot and cocked her hip to emphasize her toned booty, and draped her right arm behind her to ensure the focus remained on her jaw-dropping cleavage. She held her phone, which sported a mint green case, in her left hand in order to take the mirror selfie.

The Norwegian social media star wore her long blond hair loose and swept over to the right for the glamorous selfie. Her locks had been styled in loose waves and were tousled to give the ‘do more volume. She kept her jewelry minimal in order to let the outfit make a statement and wore a single gold bangle on her right wrist and a selection of gold hoop earrings.

Hilde appeared to have snapped the mirror selfie in a bedroom. A bed covered with simple white linens was visible in the background, and followers could see the bright blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds through a window behind her. She captioned the photo with an outfit of the day hashtag, and given the attention-grabbing nature of the outfit, it was no surprise that her post surpassed 25,000 likes within one hour of publication.

A number of the influencer’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her Monday morning upload.

“Absolutely love your new images,” wrote one admirer.

“Wow very Very beautiful,” enthused another devotee, who added a number of heart, rose, and clapping emoji to their comment.

“Just not like any other,” added a third follower.

