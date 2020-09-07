Kim Kardashian Goes Barefoot While Rocking Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings From Her Skims Range

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines and having everyone talk about her. The reality star took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself, which unsurprisingly made a big impact on her followers.

Kardashian stunned in a lilac crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted leggings that showed off her famous hourglass figure and went barefoot for the occasion. Kardashian boasted her natural beauty while keeping her fingernails short. She styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part and still managed to look very glamorous in comfy gear.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Deep in the Valley actress was captured from a higher angle. Kardashian laid back on a wooden chair and sipped on a beverage that was a similar color to her attire through a black straw. She rested one foot on the arm on the chair and the other on the surface in front of her. Kardashian looked up at the camera lens and sported an intense expression.

In the next slide, the successful businesswoman posed on her knees and continued to sip her drink. Kardashian parted her legs slightly and gave fans a little bit of an eyeful of the garden behind her.

For her caption, she referred to her ensemble as a “match made in heaven.”

Kardashian credited her own clothing line, Skims, for her outfit.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 3.3 million likes and over 17,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 188.2 million followers.

“This color on you is lovely,” one user wrote, adding the heart emoji.

“Wow, very nice. Beautiful,” another person shared.

“Omg, I need this!!! The lavender color is perfection,” remarked a third fan.

“Taking monochromatic to another level,” a fourth admirer commented.

Promoting her own brands is what Kardashian does best. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom of four posed in a gray camisole crop top from her Skims range. The garment that featured thin straps showed off her stomach and decolletage. She paired the outfit with matching panties and was snapped from the waist-up. Kardashian held onto her adorable fluffy dog while gazing at the camera with her piercing eyes. She sported her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part. The upload made a huge impression on her social media audience, gathering more than 4.1 million likes.