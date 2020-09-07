Jeannie Mai Stuns In Bell Bottoms & A Lace Crop Top While Stealing A Kiss From Jeezy

Jeannie Mai stunned in bell-bottoms and a lace crop top as she stole a kiss from her fiance Jeezy in a new Instagram share. The Real host displayed her affection for her beau as he sat atop a bicycle in the photograph.

Jeannie, who was recently announced as one of the celebrity competitors for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, appeared to enjoy a sweet moment with her man as the duo posed for the intimate photograph. The couple stood in an expansive outdoor area that featured a brick walkway, ocean view, and a light-colored canopy that provided shade from the summer sun. Also pictured in the background of the stunning snap was assorted foliage that enhanced a bright green lawn. Clear blue skies dominated the backdrop.

The Real panelist looked lovely in a dark-colored lace crop top. It had thin straps that encircled her neck and a deep V-neckline. The bottom had a scalloped band that trimmed the lower half of the triangle-shaped top. It encircled her waistline. With this, Jeannie wore figure-hugging jeans that showed off her posterior. The retro-styled denim ended in a bell-shape. She finished off her fashion look with what appeared to be a clear shoe.

Her dark hair was worn loose and straight. It fell down her back in the image. On Jeannie’s eyes were dark eyeglasses. Her right shoulder displayed three ladybug tattoos. More body ink was featured on her right arm at her wrist.

Jeezy looked cool in the snap. His coordinated outfit featured a light-colored collared shirt that was left open at the neckline. He paired that with shorts in a similar hue and dark sneakers. On his face, he wore dark sunglasses.

The couple began dating in November 2018 and became engaged in April of this year, reported Oprah Magazine. The publication stated that during an episode of The Real, Jeannie claimed her relationship with Jeezy redefined her sense of what she deserved from a partner.

Fans of the couple loved the sweet image. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“Y’all too cute, thanks for blessing my timeline,” wrote one follower.

“Love y’all’s passion,” remarked a second fan.

“You are a beautiful twosome, so happy to see two people so much in love with one another,” explained a third Instagram user.

“I love this outfit. You look so wonderful here, blessings for the both of you. Good luck on Dancing with the Stars Jeannie,” wrote a fourth fan.