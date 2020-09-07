Hanna Oberg Rocks White Sports Bra & Gray Leggings That Flatter Her Sculpted Physique In New Workout Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted a new workout video clip to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, September 6, in which she showed off her sculpted physique in a sports bra and leggings.

The fitness trainer wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a low, scooped neckline. The top left plenty of skin exposed along her upper half, including her muscular shoulders, arms, and back. The eye was also drawn to a strip of toned tummy between the bra and leggings. The gray leggings rose high on Hanna’s hips and clung to her sculpted physique through her backside and curvy legs, ending at her ankles. She completed the outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers and accessorized with a black exercise watch. Her long, brown waves were pulled back into a ponytail while she braided the strands in the front.

The video clip was filmed in the gym where Hanna made use of a variety of different weights, including plate weights and dumbbells. She completed the exercises both standing and on the floor, showing off her insane strength as she did so. Hanna began the routine by filming a short selfie video in which she zoomed in on her face, giving her followers a show of her makeup. In the caption of the post, she explained that while she doesn’t normally train with makeup, she has recently been recording for her app.

Hanna performed a set of squats first, holding a plate weight in between her legs as she lowered and raised her body into position. She picked up a set of dumbbells next and carried out a set of walking lunges. She let the dumbbells hang at her side as she moved forward into each lunge.

The third move in the routine was the glute bridge with hip thrusts. Hanna positioned herself on her back with her legs bent and a weight resting across her hips. She then pushed her backside off the ground in repetitive movements. The final exercise was the weighted crab walk. Holding a plate weight in front of her, Hanna moved from side-to-side while keeping her body low to the floor.

Hanna commented on her training face in the caption of the clip. She told her fans that she makes faces when she works out from the effort of performing each move. She added that she doesn’t care how she looks or sounds when she trains because she’s in the gym to focus on herself.