Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Skintight Crop Top & Matching Capris

Tarsha Whitmore was a vision in white in today’s Instagram upload, rocking a form-fitting ensemble that left plenty of her 846,000 followers in awe of her incredible curves. The 20-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved crop top that cut off right at the chest line, displaying her midriff. She coupled the mock-turtleneck number with high-waist capri leggings, showing off her hourglass figure and chiseled pins as she posed on an indoor staircase.

The stunning blonde shared two photos of the curve-flaunting outfit, both of which saw her standing on the steps with her legs parted. Tarsha cocked her hip in the first snap, leaning one hand on the banister. She tilted her head to the side, staring directly into the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. She held her other arm alongside her body, in juxtaposition with the swell of her hip. Her hand clutched a ruched purse that perfectly matched her figure-hugging duds.

A swipe to the next slide showed her holding the purse with both hands in front of her body. A sparkling band ring adorned one of her fingers, adding glitz to her look. Tarsha seemed to be resting her forearms on her hip bones. Her back was straight, creating a flawless pose that accentuated her sculpted shoulder and toned midsection. The photo captured her in mid-profile, teasing the model’s pert posterior. Just like before, her stirring eyes were fixed on the lens. Her plump lips were slightly parted in an enticing way, increasing her allure.

The skintight outfit clung to her sculpted body, accentuating her waist in addition to highlighting her enviable curves. Tarsha was perched atop a set of matching high heels — an open-toe design with a clear front that perfectly showcased her white pedicure. She further accessorized with massive hold hoop earrings.

The Aussie beauty styled her long, golden tresses in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulder, pulling up her hair into a high ponytail. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye to her gorgeous facial features. Fans could also notice her deep, bronzed tan, which the bright-white ensemble beautifully emphasized.

The outfit was from popular fashion brand, Club L London, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her caption. The model expressed her love for the stylish two-piece with a heart and sparkles emoji, reeling in similar reactions from many of her Instagram fans.

“You look so good in white!” one person commented on her post, leaving a lovestruck emoji.

“Loving this set,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, who added a pair of heart eyes for emphasis.

“Oh you’re a DREAM,” gushed a third follower, ending with a trail of fire emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous xx,” read a fourth message.

As of this writing the photos have been live for two hours and have already amassed 6,040 likes and a little shy of 60 comments. More are certain to follow, as Tarsha’s posts typically rack up hundreds of messages and upward of 20,000 likes.