Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Supermodel Pins As She Steps Out In A Skimpy Slip & Blazer

Elsa Hosk ensured her supermodel pins were the center of attention as she stepped out for a bite to eat wearing just a short slip and a gray blazer. The Victoria’s Secret Model took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a slew of snaps from her fashion-forward day out.

In the first shot, Elsa strolled along a street and glanced behind her, while in the next photo she had taken a seat on a set of black stairs. Elsa looked away from the camera, which lent the shot a candid feel, and crossed her left leg over her right to give her followers a glimpse at her long, toned legs. She wore a thigh-skimming gray blazer with wide lapels and gray sneakers which added a quirky smart-casual vibe to the ensemble. Elsa had accessorized the outfit with a layered pink, red, and white necklace with a golden statement pendant, and dark sunglasses. She carried a small cream handbag in an interesting woven style.

Another photo in the slideshow revealed that Elsa had styled her blond locks into a loose braid secured with a black band for the occasion. She had also left the shorter layers out of the braid for an artfully tousled look. In another shot, the influencer revealed the sultry garment that she was wearing under the blazer — a black velvet slip with seductive lace detailing along the hem.

Many of the other uploads in the slideshow appeared to be snaps of a recent meal, including a plate of spaghetti, a poached egg, and strawberries and cream. Elsa pointed fans towards her foodie shots with her caption.

A number of Elsa’s 6.2 million followers took to the comments section to praise the photos.

“A LITERAL ANGEL,” wrote one follower, who was most likely referring to the beauty’s high-profile Victoria’s Secret gig.

“Love your hair like that,” contributed a second fan.

“I love your jewels and bag!,” added another admirer, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

Elsa is no stranger to showing off her trendy style on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a number of snaps from a stylish trip to the beach on September 1. In the uploads, Elsa wore a daring double denim ensemble as she posed with a Land Rover on the coast. She had fastened the top few buttons of her denim jacket for the photoshoot, but left the rest undone to give her followers a glimpse of her toned and tanned midriff. The model described the beachy day out as one of “the best adventures” in her caption.