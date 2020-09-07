Lil’ Kim Posts Adorable Makeup-Free Video With 5-Year-Old Daughter

Lil’ Kim is one of rap music’s most iconic females and was known for her raunchy lyrics and bold taste in fashion. The 46-year-old recently took to Instagram for the first time in nearly two months to update her followers with a new video of herself with her 5-year-old daughter, Royal Reign, that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by her loyal fanbase.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker stunned in an oversized short-sleeved top that featured text across the front. Kim styled her long dark curly hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. In a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she stated that she was makeup-free.

Next to Kim was her adorable daughter who rocked her long dark hair in braids.

The video clip starts off with Kim recording herself with a filter that applied a large pair of glasses to her face. She was listening to music while Royal Reign could be heard rapping the words “don’t be suspicious” repeatedly. The Grammy Award-winner started to lipsync the song playing in the backdrop while subtly showcasing the different angles of her face with subtle movements.

Kim then moves the camera on her daughter who then had the same filter applied to her face. She poked her tongue out and continued to smile and wink.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 7,700 likes, 44,000 views, and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

“OMG YOU MADE MY NIGHT IM YOUR BIGGEST FAN IM CRYING RIGHT NOW I LOVE WHEN YOU POST,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I can’t take all that natural beauty Queen. I’m loving it!!! Hey Baby Bumblebee,” another person shared.

“The Flawless Original Queen. You Are The Best Of Everything,” remarked a third fan.

“I think you should have no makeup days forever. You are so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

In July, Kim celebrated her birthday. Her high-profile friend Janet Jackson honored the star on her big day with a snapshot that was taken last year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson wore a long-sleeved black top paired with black bottoms. Kim wowed in a black leather jacket, which she left half unzipped, with a black garment underneath. The You Got Served actress is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long blond hair. She accessorized with small stud earrings and looked very glamorous. The pic was taken on the night Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.