Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Vintage ‘Here’s Lucy’ Video Where He Croons To A Young ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Donny Osmond thrilled fans with a vintage video from his appearance on the television series Here’s Lucy. In the clip, he crooned to a young star of The Brady Bunch, legendary actress and comedienne Lucille Ball, and her daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

The show aired in November 1972, during a period of time when Donny was a bona fide teen idol and his family band, The Osmonds, were at the top of the charts with songs such as “Down by the Lazy River,” “Hold Her Tight,” and “Crazy Horses.”

The plot of that episode told the story of Lucy and her daughter Kim as they attended a Donny Osmond concert with their younger cousin Patricia (Eve Plumb). Donny spotted Kim in the audience and fell for her at first sight. The problem was that Donny was just 14 and Kim was a mature woman in her 20s, reported IMDB.

At that time, Eve was best known as Jan Brady, the middle child of a trio of sisters in the 1970s television series The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 through 1974.

In the clip, Donny sang one of his own solo hits, “Too Young,” at a supper club where the women were in attendance.

Donny wore one of his most iconic looks of that era: a white jumpsuit with accents of rhinestones and silver studs on the lapels, sleeves, and waist. These accents were also featured on the bottom of the outfit’s bell-bottom pants. The jumpsuit was paired with a purple, low-slung belt and a coordinating ascot. White boots with a Cuban heel completed his outfit.

Donny looked every inch a teenage idol in this iconic television moment. He displayed his acting chops throughout the episode, as he tried to woo his crush to and have her reciprocate his loving feelings. In the end, Donny and Lucie would sing “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again” together at a charity function, and he would realize they could never be more than friends.

Fans of the entertainer adored the throwback video. Many shared their own fond memories of their teenage crushes on the entertainer.

“That outfit was everything!! Love the 70’s!!!” commented one fan.

“That just made me so happy I remember being allowed to stay up late to watch this and I never forgot what you looked like. This is such an amazing memory,” recalled a second follower.

“Just got that same swooning feeling I did when I was a kid watching your perform!!!! Donny my first love!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“How is it that you never age???” asked a fourth fan.