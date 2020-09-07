Kaley Cuoco Looks Unrecognizable In Skintight Leggings While Out In NYC

The actress flashed her toned biceps in the Big Apple.

Kaley Cuoco tried to go incognito when she stepped out in New York City recently. In new paparazzi photos, the former The Big Bang Theory actor looked unrecognizable as she walked the streets in her athleisure gear with a baseball cap and a face mask.

In snaps posted on Sunday, September 6, that can be seen via The Daily Mail, the actress proudly showed off her toned body while she enjoyed a little time outdoors.

She flashed her biceps in a slouchy blue Nike tank top with faint horizontal stripes and thin straps that revealed her décolletage.

Kaley paired the colorful top with skintight plain black leggings that were high-waisted and pulled up past her navel. Her bottoms stretched down to her ankles and highlighted her muscles. She tucked part of her top into them.

The star appeared to be getting a workout in, as she rocked the look with bright pink and orange sneakers with black laces. She also sported ear buds and a smartwatch on her left wrist.

Though the paparazzi spotted her, it didn’t seem the 8 Simple Rules star was bothered by fans. Kaley stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by keeping her face covered. She only showed her eyes in between her plain baseball cap and matching mask over her mouth and nose. She had her signature blond hair tied up.

Kaley accessorized with a black cross-body utility style belt that was fastened horizontally across her torso. It featured several pockets and had her phone clipped onto it.

The snaps came shortly after Kaley left her home of California, where she’d been locked down since earlier this year, to head to the Big Apple for work. The actress is currently on the East Coast to finish filming for her upcoming sitcom The Flight Attendant for HBO Max, which she created and is also co-producing and starring in.

The star confirmed last week that production had started back up after it halted in March due to the pandemic. Kaley shared two photos of herself alongside Dutch actor and former Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman, who plays the male lead, to her Instagram account.

The snaps showed the two wearing masks as Kaley told her 6.1 million followers in the caption that they were “back” and “keeping [their] distance of course!”

“Time to land this [plane emoji]!” she added, tagging HBO Max, Warner Bros. TV and The Flight Attendant‘s official Instagram accounts.