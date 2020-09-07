Nicole Thorne Poses Seductively In Black Bikini: ‘I Can Almost Taste The Warm Weather’

Temperatures might be cooling down in the U.S., but they are warming up in Australia — and Nicole Thorne is ready for them. The model shared an update on Instagram Monday morning that saw her looking smoking hot in a strapless bikini while indicating that she was ready for summer.

Nicole’s swimsuit was back — and it showed off plenty of skin. The top was a bandeau style with square cups that were gathered at the top and bottom. A tiny ruffle along the edges of the cups added a feminine touch. The bottoms were cheeky with side strings tied into bows at that sat high on the sides of her hips.

Nicole wore her tresses parted in the middle and down in waves. She also sported a dark polish on nails.

The post consisted of three photos that saw the 29-year-old posing in front of a white sheet. It was geotagged in Brisbane, Florida.

In the first snapshot, the brunette beauty faced the camera. She sat with her legs slightly parted as one leg was folded in front of her and her other leg was extended to one side. With one arm over her head, she gazed at the camera seductively. The pose showed off her ample chest as well as her taut abs. Her toned legs were also prominent.

The second picture was similar to the first. Nicole tilted her head and wore a slight smile for the lens. Her tan skin looked smooth as it popped against the white background.

Nicole was seated in the third image with her arms by her sides. The camera was above her body looking down on her while a beam of light fell across her face. Her cleavage and hourglass shape were on display she looked ahead with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the swimsuit.

Followers of the popular influencer had nothing but good things to say about the sexy snaps.

“You are the most gorgeous thing ever this bikini is bomb,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You have a wonderful body,” a second commented read.

“Simply the best! Just perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are just perfect honey,” added a fourth follower.

Nicole delights her online audience with a steady flow of content that shows her wearing a variety of outfits that showcase her incredible figure. Not too long ago, she heated up her Instagram page with an update that saw her rocking a sexy black ensemble that included a revealing top with silver chain detailing.