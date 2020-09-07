Brigitte Neilsen, 57, Poses In Too-Cute Matching ‘Mama’ Swimsuit With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Frida

The actress twinned with her toddler as they played poolside.

Brigitte Nielsen posed for an adorable mom-daughter swimsuit pic with her two-year-old child, Frida. The 57-year-old model and TV personality shared two new photos to Instagram as she spent a fun Labor Day weekend with her toddler.

In the new social media post, which can be seen below, Brigitte was pictured sitting poolside wearing a pink, one-piece swimsuit with the word “Mama” on it in white letters. Her little girl wore a matching suit with the words “Got it from My Mama” across the front. Brigitte, whose blonde hair was wet and slicked back, also had pink swim goggles around her neck.

In the photos, Frida was seen “watering” her famous mom’s back with a colorful, child-size watering can. Brigitte appeared stunned by the chilly water going down her back as she gaped open her mouth and slightly raised her arms. In the caption to the post, the Danish beauty wrote that while it was a hot Labor Day weekend, her little girl had the “refreshments.”

The sweet pic received nearly 7,000 likes and dozens of comments within hours of posting. Many fans reacted to the duo’s adorable coordinating suits, while others couldn’t believe how much Brigitte’s youngest child has grown.

“Your daughter’s so beautiful just like her Mama,” one fan wrote. “Looks like a fun day in the pool. Twinning.”

“Omg those bathing suits!! Just the best,” another added.

“This warms my heart,” a third fan chimed in. “I’m so glad to see you’re so happy, you are [the] true essence of love and peace.”

Several followers also asked the frequent The Talk guest co-host where she got the mother-daughter bathing suits.

Fans know that the matching swimsuits are not the first time Brigitte has twinned with her daughter in recent weeks. In an Instagram photo shared in August and seen here, Brigitte and Frida sported matching bow dresses with black trim. In the caption to the post, Brigitte revealed that her daughter wanted to borrow one of her dresses. She jokingly asked followers who wore the dress best, before adding the hashtags #minime and #matchingoutfits.

Brigitte appeared to have an outdoorsy weekend with her family. In addition to the poolside pics, Brigitte was also spotted with her baby girl as they went out for a bike ride on Sunday, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail. The Rocky IV alum wore a hot pink top and black leggings as she went for a cycle ride with her husband, Mattia Dessí, and their toddler.