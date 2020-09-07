Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Works Out In Skimpy Bikini Top & Flaunts Enviable Physique

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge posted a new workout video to social media site Instagram on Sunday, September 6, in which she trained her killer body in a bikini top.

The bikini featured a brown-and-black cheetah print pattern and straps securing it around her neck and back. The material barely covered her chest, leaving plenty of cleavage exposed. The skimpy top also drew the eye to the length of her chiseled abdomen and sculpted arms. She added a pair of black gym shorts to her lower half that rose to her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving her muscular legs on display. A bit of the bikini bottoms could be seen peeking out from the top of the shorts.

Sophie completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a light-pink exercise watch. Throughout the video, she alternated between leaving her long, blond tresses loose and flowing down her back and chest to her waist and pulling them up into a high ponytail.

The training session took place on an outdoor terrace where Sophie made use of a variety of gym equipment, including an exercise mat, a weighted ball, a cable machine, and a jump rope. She demonstrated a total of four exercises for her followers.

Before the workout began, Sophie took a quick video selfie as she sat on her bed in front of a mirror. She showed off her upper body and flashed a cheeky smile for the camera. She then moved into a series of reverse lunges to high knees, making sure to keep proper form as she executed each rep. Following the lunges, Sophie performed sit-ups with the weighted ball. She pulled her entire torso off the floor with each sit-up and lifted the ball above her head for added resistance.

Sophie completed a cable pull move next, kneeling in front of the machine while gripping the rope pull in both hands. She kept her head lowered as she pulled on the machine in repetitive movements. The final exercise in the routine was jump roping. Sophie skipped as she spun the rope over her head.

In the caption of the post, Sophie told her followers that she’s been having so much fun with her training and wants to switch things up. She added a clapping hands emoji for emphasis.

The model’s fans seemed to love the new clip, which earned more than 35,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.

“Awesome workout!!! You look amazing!!!” one Instagram user commented.