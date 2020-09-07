Pia Mia Poses In Tiny Velvet Crop Top & Unbuttoned Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

Singer and actress Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian beauty is no stranger to sharing sultry pics and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a yellow crop top that looked to be made out of velvet material. The tiny garment displayed her toned stomach as well as her decolletage. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted Daisy Dukes that featured frayed hems at the bottom. She left the item of clothing unbuttoned and wore a belly chain around her waist. Pia completed the look with long white socks and sneakers of the same color that had chunky soles. She styled her long blond hair in two space buns but left the front down to frame out her face. Pia accessorized herself with a necklace, bracelets, and rings while rocking long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia posed on her knees on what was seemingly an outdoor chair. The songstress was snapped in a dark setting and what looked to be a garden. She rested both arms in between her legs and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Pia puckered up her lips and raised one hand. She positioned her body slightly to the side and looked very glammed-up.

In the tags, Pia credited her makeup artist, Ariel, and celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“OMG BAE UR HAIRSTYLE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“So stunning. Yellow is definitely your color,” another person shared.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, what a pic. Ur a total rock star. How r u real?” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed a pink bandeau top paired with high-waisted shorts. Pia opted for baby blue cowboy boots and accessorized herself with a number of bracelets, dangling earrings, and a couple of necklaces. She wore her long curly hair up and wrapped a green bandana over the top while being captured at a beach bar.