Hailey Baldwin Glows In A Tiny Bikini While Cuddling Up To Justin Bieber

The supermodel gave fans a peek at her private life on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin (also known as Hailey Bieber) and husband Justin Bieber showed off a little PDA in a sweet snap shared to the former’s Instagram account over the weekend. The model posted a collection of photos to her account on Sunday, September 6, as she gave fans a look at what appeared to be a recent getaway.

The third photo showed the couple on a boat in the middle of a lake. Hailey proudly flashed her glowing tan and toned bikini body in a pretty skimpy black two-piece while the “Baby” singer gave her a big hug.

The 23-year-old sat with her hands and knees together with her blond hair in a French braid. She closed her eyes and smiled with her lips together as her husband crouched behind her and wrapped her up in his arms.

Hailey’s flawless figure was on full display for her 28.9 million followers. Her black bikini top plunged pretty low with thin straps over her shoulders and a thin string around her torso below her chest. She paired it with equally skimpy black bottoms that sat well below her navel.

Hailey also showed off her swimwear in the first slide.

She got soaking wet and gave the camera two thumbs up while rocking a red life jacket and the same tiny bottoms. She proudly flashed her tight and toned abs and turned her head to her right with water and trees stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

In another photo, Hailey floated in the water on her back as she held on to her life jacket.

The star also included a snap of yellow flowers, as well as a slow motion selfie video of herself smiling on a zip line.

In the caption, she said the photos and video were taken over the last few weeks, which she described as “dreamy and adventurous.”

Plenty of fans left sweet messages in the comments section.

“Gorge inside & out,” one person said.

“You two are amazing together!” another wrote, with a red heart, prayer, and praising hand emoji.

“Love the pics and the smile,” a third comment read.

Hailey’s Instagram upload has received more than 1.5 million likes in 11 hours.

The star has been making the most of the last of the summer sun recently. Last month, she flashed some skin alongside fellow model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner. The two were photographed together at the beach in Malibu in their bikinis.