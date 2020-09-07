Lauren Simpson Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Skimpy Bikini That Shows Off Her Cleavage For New Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media site Instagram on Sunday, September 6, to post a new workout video set in which she trained her killer core.

For the training session, Lauren wore a coral-colored bikini with decorative sequins. The top featured string straps that secured around her neck and mid-back. The material pushed up on her chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The bottoms dipped low on Lauren’s pelvis and left the length of her chiseled abs exposed, showing off each muscle as she moved through the workout.

The model completed the look with her long, platinum-blond locks pulled back into a low ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist. She pinned back loose strands with a single bobby pin to keep her hair out of her face. Lauren showed off a pair of glitzy stud earrings as well. As the workout took place on a beach, she went barefoot.

The ab session took place at Bronte Beach, according to the geotag on the post. The beach is located in Lauren’s native country of Australia. She worked out directly on the sand and relied entirely on body weight for resistance, forgoing any additional equipment. Lauren completed a total of five moves, each featured in an individual video clip.

The first move was the alternating knee tuck into double. Lauren positioned herself in a V-sit and alternated between pulling one knee in toward her chest at a time and both at the same time. In the second slide, she demonstrated knee tucks, pulling her knees in at the same time she pushed her upper body forward.

The third video featured the flutter kick. Maintaining the same V-sit position, Lauren extended her legs in front of her and lifted them off the sand. She then proceeded to flutter them up and down. The scissor kicks variation came next, which required Lauren to keep her legs lifted off the ground and move them in a scissor motion while supporting her upper body on her hands. The final exercise was the straight leg V-sit into wide-leg sit.

In the caption of the post, Lauren instructed trainees to perform each exercise for 30 seconds and then rest at the end of each circuit for one minute. They should complete a total of three to four rounds.

The core routine earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.