Saffron Barker Brightens Up Instagram In Yellow Lace Lingerie With Tiny Denim Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new selfies of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform and brightened up her feed with a colorful number.

The 20-year-old stunned in a low-cut lace lingerie garment that appeared to be a bodysuit. The bright yellow attire displayed her decolletage and looked to be semi-sheer. Barker tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted light blue denim shorts that fell above her upper thigh. She accessorized herself with earrings, bracelets, rings, and a necklace featuring a heart pendant. Barker rocked a French manicure and went barefoot for the occasion, which showed off her pedicured toes. She styled half her long wavy blond hair up and left the rest down.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker took a selfie while standing in front of the mirror. She was snapped from the thighs-up and looked into her phone screen while taking the pic. Barker placed one hand in her pocket and sported a subtle mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she sat down on the edge of her bed and threw up a peace sign. Barker closed one eye and poked her tongue out while pushing one leg forward.

For her caption, she joked that her boyfriend told her he was a bigger fan of these photographs due to the large fan seen next to her in both pics.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 173,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“I know people say no one is perfect but u are,” one user wrote.

“How can someone look this stunning,” another person shared, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow you should wear yellow more often,” remarked a third fan.

“Imagine being so pretty I could never,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top paired with a denim jacket over the top. Barker completed the outfit with denim bottoms that appeared to be a miniskirt and a matching bucket hat. The ensemble appeared to be very ’90s-inspired. She sported her long wavy blond hair down and painted her short nails with white polish.