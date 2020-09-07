Kourtney Kardashian Models In An Orange Bikini While Holding Her Poodle

Kourtney Kardashian wowed her 101.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, September 6. She posed on a boat in an orange two-piece while holding her new poodle puppy, Ruby.

It appeared to be a beautiful, blue sky day, a small white cloud peppering the atmosphere. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat on the side of a white boat, rolling green hills and blue waters behind her. She crossed one leg over the other. The way the photo was angled, her bronzed legs seemed to stretch on forever. Both her fingernails and toenails were painted with a sheer pink polish.

Kourtney rocked a bright blue bucket hat on her head, which was emblazoned with white writing. She wore dark sunglasses that obscured her eyes, though she seemed to make eye contact with the camera. She faced the lens and pursed her lips into a pout. Her dark hair whipped in the breeze and blew across her face and neck. She held the pup tightly in her arms.

The Poosh clothing line founder stunned in the bikini top, which featured thick straps that curved around her sun-kissed shoulders. The garment dipped low on her chest, showing off a hint of cleavage. It stretched across her bust as well. Her sculpted arms were on display. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff peeked out from behind the dog. The bathing suit bottoms rode up high on her hips, showing off a hint of her curvaceous derriere and hourglass figure.

Kourtney’s millions of followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look — and her pup.

“We love Ruby,” commented one follower, including an orange heart for emphasis.

“Ur so gorgeous omfg,” shared a second social media user.

“QUEEN,” wrote a third fan in all caps, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love you,” said a fourth person, adding a smiley face with heart eyes to their comment.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram post racked up close to 300,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in just 45 minutes.

This is just one of Kourtney’s most recent sultry photos on the social media platform. One of her latest pictures featured her rocking teal shorts that once again showed off her tanned legs. In that slideshow, Kourtney modeled in various poses, each one showing off her impressive gams. She finished the look with a multi-colored sweater.