Qimmah Russo Lounges By The Pool In A Cranberry-Colored Bikini

Fitness model Qimmah Russo brought the heat to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6, much to the delight of her 1.6 million followers on the social media platform. She shared a sexy snap of herself relaxing by the pool while modeling a cranberry-colored bikini that showed off her fit figure.

Qimmah sat on the side of the pool, the turquoise water glinting behind her. Her long legs stretched out in front of her, appearing as if they went on forever. She rolled her shoulders back and leaned backwards, resting her weight on her arms. She squinted at the camera in the sunny snap, giving the lens serious bedroom eyes. The corners of her mouth turned upwards slightly, the hint of an open-mouthed smile playing on her face.

The model rocked a bandeau swimsuit top that stretched across her chest, her ample cleavage visible. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display. The matching bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique. She paired the bathing suit with a long-sleeved top in the same hue as the swimwear. The garment covered her shoulders and slid down her arms, a large cut-out exposing her chest. The sunlight glinted on her body, giving off a glow on her skin.

Qimmah wore her hair parted on the side, tied into two buns on either side of her head.

In the comments section of the post, Qimmah’s dedicated followers were eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Its the face for me,” complimented one fan.

“Body goals,” wrote another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Blessing my feed,” shared a third person.

“Breath Taking,” replied a fourth follower, including a red heart, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a rose emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram share racked up more than 18,000 likes and received more than 200 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Qimmah frequently shares photos and videos on her Instagram account that flaunt her toned figure, whether she’s wearing skintight workout gear or sporting various styles of swimwear. One of her most recent posts featured her rocking a bright white two-piece that stunned her million-plus followers on the social media platform. A scantily-clad Qimmah wore a top that barely contained her assets and showcased her rock-hard abs. She finished the look with gold heels that gave the ensemble an even more seductive vibe.